Selim's 'Paap-Punno' to hit cinemas in October



After 2009 big hit 'Monpura' famed filmmaker Giasuddin Selim's came with his latest venture 'Paap-Punno'. Popular actors Chanchal Chowdhury and Siam Ahmed are in the lead roles. Fazlur Rahman Babu, Mamunur Rashid, Gausul Alam Shaon, Afsana Mimi and Farza Chumki are among other casts.





The director plans to release the film in October. Selim said, "I started shooting from August 26 last year. I worked continuously till September 28. The background of the film is now underway.







Hopefully 'Paap Punno' will be released this October. Let's see what happens. We all are excited and hopeful for the film."The director did not disclose much about 'Paap Punno'. But, Selim has made the film on a family based love story.

