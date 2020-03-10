Moutusi, Chhanda in special drama for March 26



Ghulam Farida Chhanda and Moutushi Biswas together in a special TV drama 'Shopno Mrityu Kingba Bhalobashar Golpo', on the occasion of Independence Day, the drama will be aired on Channel I on March 26.







Written and Directed by Sathirtha Rahman and scripted by Eraz Ahmed. Chhanda and Moutushi played the roles of two sisters Minu and Kajal. In the meantime, the videography of the drama has been completed at an old house on Agamsi Lane in old Dhaka.





Regarding the drama, Chhanda said, "I love acting and always try to portray my character giving a lot of efforts while acting. It is really a great luck for me to get the scope to work again with Sathirtha. Moutushi helped me tremendously. Overall, we tried to do a good job. Hopefully, viewers will like it."





Mutusi Biswas said, "This is the first time I am working with Sathirtha bhai. We all worked with sincerity. Dada has taken care of everyone. Because of that I didn't feel any pressure. On the other work front, Chhanda will be acting in a new drama directed by Salauddin for Deepto TV. Moutushi is playing in a series titled 'Agun Pakhi', directed by Parvez Amin.

