Handball coaches' course concludes







The handball coaches' technical course, organized by Bangladesh Handball Coaches Association came to an end on Monday at Shaheed Captain M Mansur Ali Handball Stadium.





Bangladesh Olympic Association (BOA) Secretary General Syed Shahed Reza was present as chief guest in the closing ceremony and handed over the certificates while BOA deputy secretary general Ashikur Rahman Miku was present as the special guest.Earlier, the handball coaches' technical course began on March 2 under the supervision of Bangladesh Handball Federation.





