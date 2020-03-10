Army beat Navy in services qualifier



The 9th edition of the country's biggest extravagant, Bangabandhu Bangladesh Games, named after Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, will start on April 1 where the Volleyball event will be held from March 29 to April 3 at Shaheed Suhrawardy National Indoor Stadium in Mirpur.





Ahead of the prestigious 9th Bangabandhu Bangladesh Games, the qualifier of the services zone started from March Seven at the Shaheed Nur Hossain National Volleyball Stadium under the supervision of Bangladesh Olympic Association (BOA) and organized by Bangladesh Volleyball Federation (BVF).







In the services qualifier final match on Monday, Bangladesh Army beat Bangladesh Navy by 25-21, 25-23, 21-25 and 25-18 point (3-1) set. So far, Bangladesh Army and Bangladesh Air force moved to the main event after surviving qualifier barrier from services zone.







Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is expected to inaugurate the 10-day mega sports festival through a gala opening ceremony to be organised by Bangladesh Olympic Association (BOA) under the financial support of finance and youth and sports ministries at the Bangabandhu National Stadium.







Some 10,600 sportsmen from all over the country will compete in 31 disciplines of sports for 396 gold medals. The games will be held in 23 venues across the country -- 20 in Dhaka and rest three in Cox's Bazar, Sylhet and Tongi.

Leave Your Comments