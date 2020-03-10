TC Sports Club in city amid Coronavirus threat

Bashundhara Kings welcomed TC Sports Club of Maldives after their arrival at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Monday ahead of their AFC Cup group E match against Bashundhara Kings. -BFF



TC Sports Club of Maldives arrived in Dhaka on Monday to play their upcoming AFC Cup group E match against Bangladesh Premier League holders Bashundhara Kings, which is scheduled to be held on Wednesday at Bangabandhu National Stadium in the capital.





The TC Club team reached at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 11:30 am and they have been accommodated at city's Fars Hotel and Resort, said a BFF official to BSS over phone.The team skipped yesterday's training session. However, they will have training today at the match venue at 3:30 pm after the two teams pre match press conference.



