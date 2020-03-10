Field survey starts



The field survey of a 20-year tourism master plan for the country was kicked off on Monday in Bandarban, one of its three south-eastern hill districts mainly famous for adventure tourism.The government has taken the initiative to formulate the master plan to turn the travel and leisure sector into the third largest economic engine of Bangladesh after garments and remittance.





IPE Global, an Indian-based tourism consultancy firm, in collaboration with Horwath HTL, a global leader in hotel tourism and leisure consulting, and two national firms BETS and At Earth has been entrusted with formulating the master plan by June 30, 2021, reports BSS.





The Bangladesh Tourism Board (BTB) under Civil Aviation and Tourism Ministry organized a workshop marking the beginning of the field level survey at district commissioner office on Monday where its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Md Jabed Ahmed spoke as the chief guest with master plan consultancy team.





The BTB chief hoped that the country's tourism development would be advanced on the right path after formulation of the master plan that will give a big boost to the country's employment sector.





He said the plan will formulate short-term, mid-term and long-term initiatives with emphasis on identification and development of tourism products and their diversification with an assessment of infrastructure, marketing and investment opportunities.





The tourism master plan is expected to create a distinctive brand image of Bangladesh as a popular tourist destination in the world in line with the country's Vision 2041, to become a developed nation.





Besides, the master plan will contribute to the economic transformation of Bangladesh and achievement of the Sustainable Development goals (SDGs).The plan will be based on sustainable development of existing and new tourism products without interrupting the cultural diversity, lifestyle and beliefs.





An investment strategy will be included in the master plan projects and suggestive measures will be prepared for promotion and marketing of Bangladesh tourism.





IPE global team leader Benjamin Carey, Cox's Bazar Deputy Commissioner M Daudul Islam and BTB project director Saiful Islam also spoke among others.After Bandarbans, Carey said he will visit all 64 districts of the country to get a clear understanding of Bangladesh.

