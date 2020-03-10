Published:  01:21 AM, 10 March 2020

Historic 7th March oberved at Raozan

In observance  of the historial  7th March  , a discussion meeting was  held   at Raozan Uppazila Awami league office premises  on Sunday . President of the Upazila A L  Kazi Abdul Wahab graced the occasion as chief guest.

Senior vice president of upazila AL  Anowarul  Islam  , joint secretary of upazila AL  Md. Bashiruddin Khan , President of  upazila Jubo league and panel mayor Zamiruddin PParvez  attended the discussions as special guests. 

The chief guest in his brief deliverations  reiterated the  significance of the  Historical speech of the Father of the Nation BangabamduSheikh Mujibur Rahman  on 7th March of 1971. Following the historical speech of  the father of the nation , the people of the then EastPakistan  inspirated with the spirit of  libeation war and  thereafter  emerged  independence  of Bangaldesh .

Thishistorial  speech of Bangabandhu  inspired the  nation for  a  independent  country  in eastern   part of the then Pakistan.The   speakers  urged the world  genis book  authority for recognition  of  the  7th March Historical Speech of Bangabandhu. Among others, office secretary of  upazila AL  Jasimuddin chowdhury, journalists  Sarwaruddin, Mir Aslam, Tayub Chowdhury, Md.Jahed  were present among others.


