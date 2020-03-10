Historic 7th March oberved at Raozan



In observance of the historial 7th March , a discussion meeting was held at Raozan Uppazila Awami league office premises on Sunday . President of the Upazila A L Kazi Abdul Wahab graced the occasion as chief guest.







Senior vice president of upazila AL Anowarul Islam , joint secretary of upazila AL Md. Bashiruddin Khan , President of upazila Jubo league and panel mayor Zamiruddin PParvez attended the discussions as special guests.







The chief guest in his brief deliverations reiterated the significance of the Historical speech of the Father of the Nation BangabamduSheikh Mujibur Rahman on 7th March of 1971. Following the historical speech of the father of the nation , the people of the then EastPakistan inspirated with the spirit of libeation war and thereafter emerged independence of Bangaldesh .





Thishistorial speech of Bangabandhu inspired the nation for a independent country in eastern part of the then Pakistan.The speakers urged the world genis book authority for recognition of the 7th March Historical Speech of Bangabandhu. Among others, office secretary of upazila AL Jasimuddin chowdhury, journalists Sarwaruddin, Mir Aslam, Tayub Chowdhury, Md.Jahed were present among others.



