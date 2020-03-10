Foreigners leave North Korea on first commercial flight for weeks



The Air Koryo flight to Vladivostok is the first commercial flight to leave North Korea in over a month, said specialist news site NK News. Flight KOR271 landed in the far-eastern Russian city on Monday morning. The embassy staff who left had been confined to their compounds for weeks during February and early March.





Among those onboard were diplomats from Germany, Russia, France, Switzerland, Poland, Romania, Mongolia and Egypt, Russia's embassy in North Korea said in a Facebook post. Russia said it had issued visas to diplomats and "representatives of international and national humanitarian organisations... as well as foreign businessmen".





North Korea quarantined hundreds of foreigners in the capital earlier this year, in an attempt to stop the coronavirus from breaking out. Russian ambassador Alexander Matsegora described the conditions as "morally crushing".





There have been no reported cases of coronavirus in N Korea, though some experts have cast doubt on this. North Korea borders China, where the virus emerged, and South Korea, where there has been a major outbreak.









---BBC, Pyongyang

