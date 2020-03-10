Biman reduces more than 50pc flight



Biman Bangladesh Airlines on Monday decided to reduce its international flight frequency to more than 50 percent due to passenger's scarcity as well as flight operation banning in some destinations for global outbreak of novel coronavirus. "





We have decided to reduce our total weekly flight (to and from) to 68 from 142 in our 10 international destinations due to mainly passenger's scarcity amid the outbreak of coronavirus," Biman's managing director and CEO Mokabbir Hossain told newsmen, reports BSS.





The national flag carrier operates international flights to Kuala Lumpur, Kathmandu, Kolkata, New Delhi, Bangkok, Singapore, Jeddah, Medina, Doha and Kuwait city.



Of the destinations, there will be no flight to Doha till further notice as the Qatar government today imposed ban on travelers of 14 countries including Bangladesh to hold back the outbreak of coronovirus there.On Saturday, the Kuwait government suspended one-week flight operation from seven countries that included Bangladesh as well as the same reason.





After the decision, the national flag carrier cancelled its two week flights to Kuwait city.The passengers who have already purchased tickets for Doha or Kuwait will be able to refund their ticket money from Biman Bangladesh Airlines sales offices, the airlines authority said.





Leave Your Comments