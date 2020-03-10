Shahabuddin Ahmed made BD Ambassador to Japan



The government has appointed Shahabuddin Ahmed as the next Ambassador of Bangladesh to Japan. Ambassador-designate Shahabuddin is a former secretary to the Government of Bangladesh and was also a member of Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) Administration cadre.







Shahabuddin Ahmed obtained his Bachelor and Masters degree in Soil Science from the University of Dhaka, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday., reports UNB.He also completed his degree in Development Finance from the University of Birmingham.





Leave Your Comments