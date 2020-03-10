PM Modi's visit must be hailed

The leaders of the Committee for Conscious Citizen speaking at a human chain in front of the National Press Club in the city on Monday. -Tarik Sajib/AA



The leaders of the Committee for Conscious Citizen said the relationship between Bangladesh and India is recognized in history, culture, language and shared values of secularism, democracy and countless other commonalities, so Indian Prime Minister's visit to Bangladesh in the days to come should be hailed.





Committee for Conscious Citizen Convener Dr. Nim Chandra Bhaumick came up the remarks yesterday at a human chain before the National Press Club. He said the people of the country unanimously are imbued with the spirit of liberation war since achieving independent Bangladesh.







Thousands of Indian allies sacrificed their lives together with lakhs of Bangalees. In order to celebrate the birth centenary of Bangabandhu, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to come to Bangladesh. A section of the people is trying to make the issue controversial. Such an attitude can never be established on the soil of Bangladesh.





Dr. Bhaumick also said in the last couple of years the relationship between Bangladesh and India has been further strengthened. To Bangladesh's people, India is recognized as a tested friend through cooperation, understanding and strategic partnership.





Speakers at the human chain said, India is the country that extended all out support to the liberation war in 1971 to achieve our independence. Taking everything into consideration, we are waiting to warmly hail the arrival of Indian Prime Minister on the occasion of celebrating the birth centenary of Bangabandhu.





The human chain was addressed, among others, by Joint-convener Md. Salauddin, Member Secretary Dr. Fazle Ali, M A Razzak, Amir Hossain, Basudeb Dhar, Manindra Nath, Nirmal Chatterjee, Moni Lal Roy, Ashraf Ahmed Lion and Shafiqul Islam. ###





