Speaker for incorporating all in women's advancement



Jatiya Sangsad (JS) Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury has underscored the need for incorporating all in the women's advancement introduced under the prudent leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.





She was addressing a seminar titled "Bangladesh in Women Empowerment: Contributions of Sheikh Hasina" organized by Bangladesh Mohila Awami League (BMAL) in the city on Monday.





Dr Shirin Sharmin Choudhury said, "The greatest Bengali of all times Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had paved the way of women's political and economic empowerment inserting a provision in the Constitution on equality of men and women."







Awami League (AL) Women Affairs Secretary Maher Afroz Chumki addressed the seminar as the special guest with BMAL President Safia Khatun in the chair. BMAL General Secretary Mahmuda Begum delivered the welcome speech while its International Affairs Secretary Barrister Farzana Mahmud presented a keynote in the seminar.





Noting that Bangabandhu had paved the way of women's political empowerment by incorporating a provision into the Constitution on women reserved seat in the parliament, Dr Sharmin said currently 72 women, including 50 from the reserved seats, are playing vital role in the parliament.





The leader, the deputy leader, the opposition leader and the speaker in the Parliament are women, she said, adding that today's Bangladesh has forwarded much in terms of women empowerment.





Terming the BMAL as a symbol of women empowerment, the speaker urged the organization for arranging seminars on different topics for ensuring welfare and creating more opportunities for the women.





Referring to the country's first ever woman lockmaster- Salma, Dr Sharmin said the instance of courageous that has been created by Salma should be followed by every woman.





The women participation in all sectors is visible in Bangladesh, she said, adding that the women are performing their duties with efficiency.Urging the women to be more active in protecting themselves from violence, the speaker said the women folks should create safe work environment for them.





In the function, seven women have been awarded with special honor for their outstanding contributions to different sectors in the women empowerment and development.The awardees are Aroma Dutta, MP, Selima Ahmad, MP, Begum Badrunnessa Ahmed (posthumous), Tasmima Hossain, artiste Laila Hasan, Dr Manwara Begum and Joya Chakma.





