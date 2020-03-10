DGHS fixes prices of hand sanitizers



The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Monday fixed prices of hand sanitizers as vendors started selling them at high prices after Bangladesh confirmed its first coronavirus cases.Seven companies have been producing sufficient hand sanitizers with permission from the Directorate General of Drug Administration (DGDA), said a handout.







DGHS fixed prices of three hand sanitizers of SKF Pharmaceuticals, seven items of Advanced Chemical Industries, four of Incepta Pharmaceuticals, two of General Pharmaceuticals, four of Greenland Pharmaceuticals, two of Square Pharmaceuticals, and three of Opsonin Pharmaceuticals. DGHS warned of legal actions if anyone sells these sanitizers at higher rates.







The government agency also ensured that there is a sufficient stock of hand sanitizers and its raw materials. It also ordered the retail vendors not to sell more than one sanitizer to a person and refrain from stocking them, reports UNB.





Prices of face masks and sanitizers shot up after Bangladesh announced its first cases of the novel coronavirus or COVID-19 on Sunday. Traders said people are panic buying and stockpiling the items.





Death toll from coronavirus outbreak, which was first reported in China last year, has climbed to 3,830 on Monday. According to information of Worldometer, it has infected 110,071 people globally but a major portion of the infected made recovery.





