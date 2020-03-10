Muktijuddho Mancha demonstrates against religious extremism

Leaders and activists of Muktijuddho Mancha brought out a procession in Dhaka University on Monday. -AA



Muktijuddho Mancha, a progressive platform, organized a demonstration and rally in Dhaka University on Monday against religious extremism. A procession was brought out by the organization on Monday at 3 pm from Madhur Canteen.





It was led by the organization's President Aminul Islam Bulbul and General Secretary Al Mamun. The procession moved around different parts of the campus.Muktijuddho Mancha also urged everyone to make Mujib Borsho successful. The organization laid emphasis on further bolstering the alliance between Bangladesh and India.





The demonstrators condemned the activities of religious fundamentalists and said that religious extremists are a big threat forcommunal harmony. The leaders of Muktijuddho Mancha called upon everyone to stay aware so that fanatical groups cannot stain the country's image. The rally was presided over by Aminul Islam Bulbul and it was conducted by Al Mamun. It was addressed by Sohel Rana, Ahmed Hasnain and some other leaders of Muktijuddho Mancha.





