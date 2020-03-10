Tigers go 1-0 up in T20I series

Bangladesh quick Mustafizur Rahman celebrates with teammates after taking a wicket against touring Zimbabwe at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Monday. -BCB



Hosts Bangladesh outclassed Zimbabwe by 48 runs in the opening Twenty20 match at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Monday to go 1-0 up in the two-match T20 series.





Opener Liton Das continued his tremendous form as he smashed a 39-ball 59 while Soumya Sarkar smashed a quick fire 62 off 32 balls, laced with four fours and five sixes to help tigers post a massive total of 200 for 3 in 20 overs.Chasing a mammoth total, the visitors were bundled out for 152 in 19 overs with leg spinner Aminul Islam also chipping in with three wickets.







Opening batsman Tinashe Kamunhukamwe was the top scorer for Zimbabwe. Tinashe scored 28 off 20 balls while tail enders Carl Mumba struck a quick fire 25 off 16 deliveries. Pacer Mustafizur Rahman bagged 3 wickets while Shafiul and Saifuddin took one wicket each respectively.







Earlier, Zimbabwe won the toss and sent Bangladesh to bat first. Batting first, opener Liton Das and Tamim Iqbal gave tigers a brilliant start as they posted 92 runs in the first wicket stand before Tamim fell prey to Wesley Madhevere for 41. After Tamim's departure, Liton and Soumya Sarkar added only 14 runs in the second wicket stand.





Liton was removed by Sikandar Raza. The right-handed batsman expected the ball to turn away but it didn't and hit his pad.In the third wicket stand, Soumya and Mushfiqur Rahim added 40 runs. In the eight-ball short stay, Mushfiqur scored 17 with two sixes but he failed to continue as Chris Mpofu trapped him.





After Mushfiqur's removal, Mahmudullah and Soumya added 54 runs on the board off 25 balls. Soumya remained unbeaten on 62 scoring 20 runs in the last over smashing three big sixes. Raza, Mpofu and Wesley Madhevery scalped one wicket each in this game.The second and final game of the series will take place on March 11 at the same venue.





Leave Your Comments