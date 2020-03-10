Govt hiding coronavirus info: BNP



BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has accused the government of hiding information about coronavirus cases ahead of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's birth centenary celebrations. He came up with the allegation while addressing a program in the city on Monday.





Mirza Fakhrul said, "The government was long silent on the coronavirus and the cases of infections were discovered only yesterday. I don't know for sure but it seems the government disclosed the cases only after foreign delegates expressed unwillingness to visit Bangladesh at this moment."







The BNP leader also claimed that the government did not take sufficient measures to cope with the possible outbreak of the deadly virus. "It seems to me that the cases were detected in Bangladesh much earlier but the government tried to hide the information," he said.







