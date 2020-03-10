India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi. -Reuters File Photo



Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday "deferred" his planned Bangladesh visit on March 17 to join the inauguration of Mujib Year as Dhaka revised plans for its opening in view of the coronavirus outbreak across the globe.





"Prime Minister's (Modi) visit to Bangladesh next week at the invitation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is being deferred," an Indian external affairs ministry statement said. New Delhi issued the statement a day after Bangladesh revised planned grand opening of the yearlong celebration hours after the detection of first three coronavirus cases in the country.





The event marking the centenary of the birth of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was scheduled to take place on March 17. On Sunday, Bangladesh confirmed its first three cases of coronavirus and urged citizens returning from six countries - China, Italy, South Korea, Singapore, Iran and Thailand - to quarantine themselves in their homes for 14 days.The number of people infected with the coronavirus has topped 110,000 globally as the outbreak reached more countries.





In response to queries regarding the visit of Prime Minister to Bangladesh, the Official Spokesperson of Indian external affairs ministry, Raveesh Kumar said, "We have received formal notification from the Government of Bangladesh that a decision has been taken by them to defer the public events being organized to celebrate the centenary of the birth of the Father of Bangladesh, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, on account of the detection of cases of coronavirus in Bangladesh, and the larger global public health situation in this regard.



The impact of this deferment applies also to the large gathering planned for March 17, at which the Prime Minister of India was invited.The Government of Bangladesh has advised us that fresh dates for these commemorative events will be conveyed later.





In this context, Prime Minister's visit to Bangladesh next week at the invitation of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is being deferred. While expressing understanding of the circumstances that necessitates this deferment, India is ready to work with Bangladesh, as partners, to combat the spread of this disease in our shared neighborhood."





