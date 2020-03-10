Avoid gatherings

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina speaking at a meeting at Ganabhaban in the city on Monday. -Focus Bangla



As three patients were tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Bangladesh, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday called upon all to avoid large gatherings as the virus can spread easily.The premier made the call as she presided over the regular cabinet meeting held at her office in the morning.





"The Prime Minister requested you (countrymen) through us that we should not get panicked…her directive is to avoid massive gatherings as much as possible as the virus is infectious," Health Services Division Secretary Md Ashadul Islam quoted the premier as saying.





Briefing newsmen at the Bangladesh Secretariat following the regular cabinet meeting, Ashadul also said that the Prime Minister simultaneously urged the countrymen not to be panicked as Bangladesh was well-prepared to prevent the lethal virus.







Replying to a question relating to preparation to prevent coronavirus, he said, "We started taking preparation regarding the matter since the outbreak of coronavirus in China following the directives of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina."





He added that the three-tier measure included - control importation of the virus, prevent its transmission from one to another and to manage it in case of its importation into Bangladesh.





Ashadul said that they have informed the premier of the measures taken to check the COVID-19 at the cabinet meeting and she (the prime minister) has given necessary directives regarding measures to be taken following detection of three persons with the coronavirus.





Replying to another query, he said, "There is no reason to be panicked as the situation is not like that thousands of people are affected by the virus."





The health secretary said the people only know about how many people are being affected or died due to coronavirus across the world, but they don't know that how many people get cured of this virus."So, there is no need to get panicked," he continued.









---BSS

