Another Italy-returnee Bangladeshi was hospitalised with fever on Monday and kept in an isolation ward at Matlab Uttar Upazila Health Complex.“The 60-year-old man came to Matlab Uttar Upazila Health Complex with fever and dysentery. He has been kept in the isolation ward,” Chandpur Civil Surgeon Dr Md Shakhawat Ullah said Tuesday.The man entered Bangladesh last Thursday (March 5), he added.