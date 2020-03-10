Marine Technology student, another killed in Sirajganj road crash





Two men, including a student of Bangladesh Institute of Marine Technology, were killed after a bus hit a motorcycle carrying them at Konabari of Kamarkhand upazila on Tuesday morning.





The deceased were identified as Hasinur Rahman, 25, son of Abdur Rahman, and his cousin Miraj Uddin, 22, son of Kamruzzaman of Chirirbandar upazila in Dinajpur. Miraj was a student of marine technology.





Syed Shaheed Alam, officer-in-charge of Bangabandhu Bridge Paschim Police Station, said an unidentified passenger bus hit the motorbike around 5am, leaving Hasinur dead on the spot and Miraj severely injured.





Police recovered Miraj and took him to 250-bed Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital where the doctor pronounced him dead, OC added.





OC Alam said the cousins were going to Dinajpur from Sirajganj marine technology students’ hostel.









