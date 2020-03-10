Two electrocuted in Khulna





Two men were electrocuted, one at a fish farm and another at home, in Terokhada upazila on Monday night and Tuesday morning.





The deceased were identified as Fatik Gazi, 45, son of Julmot Gazi, of Adampur village and Ramiz Sheikh, 30, son of Idris Sheikh, of Shantipur village in the upazila.





Fatik came to visit Pantita Fish Farm in the upazila on Tuesday morning and was electrocuted. Ramiz, on the other hand, died while working at home in Shantipur village on Monday night, said Sub-Inspector Kamal of Terokhada Police Station.





Leave Your Comments