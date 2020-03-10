UN chief condemns assassination attempt on Sudanese PM









UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres "strongly condemned" Monday's attack in Khartoum on the convoy of Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, said the UN chief's spokesman Stephane Dujarric on Monday.





The secretary-general reiterated that "such attacks are unacceptable" and called for "the perpetrators to be held accountable," said Dujarric in a statement, adding that the UN chief reaffirmed "the solidarity and unwavering support of the United Nations to Sudan."





Hamdok on Monday survived an assassination attempt when his motorcade came under a car bomb attack at the entry of the Sudanese army bridge in the capital Khartoum. A traffic policeman, who was on his motorcycle at the front of the motorcade, was injured.

