Published:  12:09 PM, 10 March 2020

UN chief condemns assassination attempt on Sudanese PM

UN chief condemns assassination attempt on Sudanese PM


UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres "strongly condemned" Monday's attack in Khartoum on the convoy of Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, said the UN chief's spokesman Stephane Dujarric on Monday.

The secretary-general reiterated that "such attacks are unacceptable" and called for "the perpetrators to be held accountable," said Dujarric in a statement, adding that the UN chief reaffirmed "the solidarity and unwavering support of the United Nations to Sudan."

Hamdok on Monday survived an assassination attempt when his motorcade came under a car bomb attack at the entry of the Sudanese army bridge in the capital Khartoum. A traffic policeman, who was on his motorcycle at the front of the motorcade, was injured.


Leave Your Comments


Latest News

More From World

Video Gallery

Photo Gallery

E-Paper

E-Paper

Go to Home Page »