Uganda issues disaster alert as rain season arrives









Uganda on Monday issued a disaster alert warning that the country will face floods, landslides, strong winds and lightning as the first rain season starts.





Martin Owor, commissioner in charge of disaster management, said in a statement that several sub-regions in the country will be confronted with heavy rains above the normal level.





"In the coming days, massive floods and landslides are expected in the sub-regions of Elgon, Rwenzori and Kigezi," Owor said. "Those living near river banks and on steep slopes should shift to homes of relatives and friends in safer locations."





He advised that the public should not walk or drive through flooded roads or bridges.





"It takes only about 15 minutes for most flash floods to clear. It is advisable one waits until flash floods have cleared," he added.





During the second rain season in 2019, which started in September, several parts of the country were affected.





According to government figures, at least 55,000 people were displaced and over 120,000 hectares of crops destroyed by floods in the eastern part of the country. The northwestern area also suffered losses due to flooding caused by the rising Nile River.

