‘Joy Bangla’ to be national slogan: HC





The High Court on Tuesday declared that ‘Joy Bangla’ will be the national slogan of the country.

Justice FRM Nazmul Ahasan and Justice KM Kamrul Kader’s bench made the announcement after a hearing and gave three specific directives to the authorities concerned about the use of ‘Joy Bangla’ slogan.

The HC said ‘Joy Bangla’ will be the national slogan of Bangladesh. It asked the authorities concerned to take necessary steps so that all constitutional post-holders, state officials and staff use ‘Joy Bangla’ after their speeches on national days and other ‘appropriate’ days.

In its third directive, the court said the authorities concerned will take necessary steps so that teachers and students use the slogan after assembly.

The High Court also asked the authorities concerned to submit a progress report to the Registrar General of the Supreme Court on the implementation of its directives within three months.





On December 4, 2017, an HC bench issued a rule asking the authorities concerned to explain why ‘Joy Bangla’ should not be declared the national slogan following a writ petition filed by Supreme Court lawyer Dr Bashir Ahmed.

Later on December 10, 2019, the court asked the government to take steps to ensure the use of ‘Joy Bangla’ as the national slogan from December 16.

The lawyers who stood for the petitioner said “Joy Bangla” was the main slogan during the Liberation War in 1971. Even, some poets, litterateurs and intellectuals of the then West Pakistan who had supported the Liberation War used to shout “Joy Bangla” slogan, they said.





Freedom fighters made the supreme sacrifice shouting “Joy Bangla” slogan after being captured by Pakistan occupation forces, they said.

