UK celebrates Commonwealth Day 2020 with Bangladeshi youths









The British High Commission here has celebrated Commonwealth Day 2020 with Bangladeshi youths to deliver a common future.





The Commonwealth Day 2020 was hosted by High Commissioner Robert Chatterton Dickson on Monday. At least 150 young Bangladeshis from multiple movements attended the celebration.





Young people from Bangladeshi Commonwealth Network, Chevening scholars, British Council Active Citizens and members of FameLab, Jaago Foundation, Youth Opportunity, BYLC and other organisations discussed their and Commonwealth’s role in climate action, ensuring inclusive education, and social and cultural pluralism.













This year, the theme for the Commonwealth Day is ‘delivering a common future’.





Dickson emphasised young people’s engagement and efforts to address issues that impact the common future of Bangladesh and other Commonwealth states.





The Commonwealth is a voluntary association of 54 independent and equal sovereign states and is an important network in today’s globalised world.













The UK is working with all member states to ensure the Commonwealth realises its full potential, by promoting democratic values and development, increasing trade, amplifying the voices of vulnerable states, and tackling global challenges such as climate change.





Today, the Commonwealth is home to nearly one billion of the world’s young people. The Commonwealth is not just a network of governments – one of its key strengths is the people-to-people links which span every continent.





There is a network of over 80 intergovernmental, civil society, cultural and professional organisations connecting the Commonwealth’s 2.4 billion citizens.

Leave Your Comments