Coronavirus patients in stable condition: IEDCR









The Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) Director Prof Dr Meerjady Sabrina Flora on Tuesday said the condition of three patients diagnosed with COVID-19 is stable.





At a regular press briefing at IEDCR, Mohakhali, she said eight people are currently quarantined.





"In the last 24 hours, we tested saliva samples of seven more. They did not have the presence of coronavirus in their body. Overall, we tested samples of 127 people. So far, three have been diagnosed with coronavirus," she said.





South Korean army soldiers spray disinfectant as a precaution against a new coronavirus on a street in Seoul, South Korea.AP File Photo





IEDCR Director Flora also mentioned that eight people from overseas have been in the isolation ward while four others have been placed in the institutional quarantine.





"Beyond that, we’re asking many of those who come from abroad to stay in self-quarantine. Those who are in self-quarantine are not being counted within IEDCR census," she added.





Dr Flora mentioned that the IEDCR hotlines received 2,778 calls in the past 24 hours.

Leave Your Comments