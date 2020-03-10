Finally, Chattogram airport gets thermal scanner

Two days after the detection of first coronavirus cases in the country, a thermal scanner is going to be installed at Shah Amanat International Airport as part of preventive measures to stop the spread of the virus.

The thermal scanner, which is used to detect people with high body temperature, primary symptoms of coronavirus, reached the airport on Tuesday afternoon, and it will be installed soon, said airport authorities.

Another thermal scanner will be installed at the Chittagong seaport to screen crew members of foreign ships.

Earlier in the day, United News of Bangladesh released a special report on the absence of thermal scanners at the seaport and airport in Chattogram.

Civil Surgeon of the district Sheikh Fazle Rabbi said five hand thermometers have been used since January to screen passengers at the airport as the previous thermal scanner went out of order seven months back.

Health checkup using the new thermal scanner will begin on Wednesday, he hoped, adding that another thermal scanner will be installed at the seaport soon.

Earlier, red alert was issued at the airport on January 20 after the deadly virus outbreak in Wuhan of China.

Passengers had alleged that the measures were insufficient at the airport to prevent the virus from entering the country.

A total of nine doctors in separate shifts have been measuring the temperature of passengers at the airport.

Acting airport Manager Mahmud Aktar said the previous thermal scanner was installed at the airport in 2015 which went out of service seven months back.

Health Minister Zahid Maleque said the government is fully ready to tackle the coronavirus situation. “Medical teams have been deployed at airports and land ports. Those coming from abroad are undergoing tests. The government is alert about the situation,” he said in an interview with UNB.

Mahmud Akhter, acting manager of Chattogram airport, said there has been no direct flight from China but they are monitoring Chinese flights arriving here via Thailand, Singapore and Japan.

The port authorities had been observing people in ships in a 14-day quarantine at sea before permitting them to enter the port.

The first three coronavirus patients were detected in Bangladesh on Sunday. The infected patients include two men and one woman, and all of them were kept in quarantine.

The global death toll from the virus climbed to 4,038 on Tuesday while the number of infection rose to 116,038, according to Worldometer.

Of the infected people, 64,277 made full recovery which is 94 percent of the infected people.

The coronavirus COVID-19 has affected 115 countries and territories around the world and 1 international conveyance (the Diamond Princess cruise ship harbored in Yokohama, Japan).

