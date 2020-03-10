5-day long diversified Jute Goods Fair 2020 concludes on Tuesday

A five-day long diversified Jute Goods Fair 2020 concluded on Tuesday with immense response from buyers at Officer’s Club Dhaka.

A total of 104 stalls took part in the fair this year. Of them, 10 entrepreneurs were awarded and certified for attractive stalls at the venue. Textiles and Jute ministry organised the fair from March 6 to 10 there.

Secretary of Textiles and Jute Ministry Lokman Hossain Mia distributed the awards this evening.

The awardees are-Bengal Braided Rugs Ltd, A-six, Mahbub Jutex, Ana Fashion, Sampan, Rupali Kutir Shilpa, Oishi Create, Cine Bangla Markt, Germatej Limited and Bangladesh Jute Research Institute.

Lokman Hossain Mia said jute is a blessing for Bangladesh. Different countries of world are banning plastic goods. So the global market is now in favor of us.

“Jute is also a medicate item. Once, Bangladesh earned huge currencies from jute. Some years were bad days for us following advent of plastic products. Now good days are coming for Bangladesh due to the ban of the items. We are now making huge diversified good from jute. So we have to promote the items in local and international markets,” he added.

Lokman said Jute Diversification Promotion Centre (JDPC) is now upping their level. “We hope it will run 700-800 meters speed to promote diversified jute goods in local and international markets.”

Additional Secretary of the ministry Mohammad Abul Kalam said, “I visited the fairground daily. Some 90 percent entrepreneurs expressed happiness for getting good response from buyers.

“We will arrange such fair in Upazila level to promote jute goods from next year,” he also said.

