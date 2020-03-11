Worldwide waffling





Several K-pop celebrities are turning to online fan meetings and concerts as ways to communicate with fans without physical contact to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Taeyeon, a member of Girls Generation, will be having a Naver V Live fan meeting today at 7pm for the release of her new song, Happy, according to S.M. Entertainment.





Today is also her birthday and the date of the song's release along with the music video. K-pop group Itzy of JYP Entertainment will also be having their showcase Itzy Live Premiere online today at 8pm for their second mini-album, It'z Me, which will be released at 6pm.







The government of German Chancellor Angela Merkel has taken its first steps to help companies and workers affected by the fallout from the coronavirus outbreak and will invest an additional €12.4 billion (S$19.6 billion) between 2021 and 2024.





After more than seven hours of talks on Sunday night, Dr Merkel's coalition loosened rules for short-term work compensation, making it easier for big companies heavily affected by the virus, like airline Deutsche Lufthansa AG, to apply for aid to offset wages when they are forced to temporarily halt work. "No company in Germany should go bankrupt and no job should get lost due to the coronavirus," the coalition said in a statement after the meeting.













Texas Sen. Ted Cruz announced Sunday evening that he will undergo self-quarantine this week at his Texas home because he interacted with a person at the Conservative Political Action Conference who has tested positive for coronavirus.







Cruz said on Twitter that he had only a brief conversation and shook hands with the person. The interaction took place 10 days ago, he said. Maryland officials warned Saturday that the person who attended the recent conference in the suburb of Oxon Hill had tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.















External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visited Srinagar and interacted with families of students whose children are stranded in Iran amid coronavirus scare, news agency PTI reported. The parents have been appealing the government to bring the students back from Iran.





The foreign minister had earlier said that the screening process of Indian nationals stranded in Iran has started and follow up arrangements are being discussed with Iranian authorities to bring them back.





Screening process has started & follow up arrangements are being discussed with Iranian authorities. This is a top priority & Embassy team @india_in_iran is fully engaged on this," Jaishankar had said on Twitter replying to NCP chief Sharad Pawar tweet.







