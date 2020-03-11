Diner Sheshe 11.03.2020





"Mental illness has been a part of my life ever since I was 12. I woke up one day and felt empty, hollow and just… confused. Even without doing anything, I was so fatigued that trivial tasks like brushing or putting on a pair of jeans seemed impossible. I'd look out of the window for hours, desperately trying to make sense of how broken I felt, but I couldn't find the answer. No one really spoke about mental illness back then.





At first, I thought I was being a 'typical teenager' -- one who was irritable, slept too much and never left her room. At that point, everything in my life triggered my anxiety -- like the photo shoot incident with my sisters Alia and Pooja where the photographer asked me to step out of the frame because I didn't look like them -- I was overweight and much darker. Incidents like these, along with my schoolmates making fun of me for my weight made me feel like I'm not good enough.





I refused help for a long time. For 6 years, I avoided therapy because I didn't want to seem 'weak' or 'crazy'. It was my 'problem' and I could 'fix it'! So, I tried to write away my depression in a journal -- I wrote down every negative thought I had and genuinely believed that when pen hit paper, I would heal. That was my version of self-care…way before we even called it that.





In 2016, when I went public with my depression, I was flooded with messages from people all over who were going through something of their own. So, I shared myself in the biggest way I could -- I wrote a book about my journey with depression -- all in the hope that I could help even one person feel less alone.





Today, I can say that I accept and love myself in ways that I never did before. I don't wait for things to go bad to take care of myself and my mental health -- I deserve to be loved and cared for even on good days! And if I'm having a bad day, I don't beat myself up about it -- it's kind of like the weather; when it's raining, you don't yell at the skies to stop! So, I take a deep breath, go chill with my cats, and just have faith that eventually, it'll pass."

Humans of Bombay, Fb

