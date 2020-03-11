Journalist Ahsan Hamid passes away





Ahsan Hamid Lovelu, a senior journalist and a permanent member of the Jatiya Press Club (JPC), died at a private hospital in the city on Tuesday at the age of 68. "Hamid breathed his last at Al Helal Hospital in Mirpur around 6 am on Tuesday," a family source said. Hamid was admitted to the hospital three days ago with various complications including heart and diabetes, the source said, reports BSS.





Hailing from Madaripur, Hamid left wife, a son and a daughter as well as a host of relatives, friends and well-wishers to mourn his death. He will be buried at Kalshi Graveyard in Mirpur in the capital after Asr prayers following a namaz-e-janaza at Mirpur Journalist Residential Area Jame Mosque.





Hamid served as a journalist in the Daily Sangbad for over three decades, and later he joined the Daily Naya Diganta, the source added. JPC President Saiful Alam and General Secretary Farida Yasmin expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of Ahsan Hamid. In a condolence message, they prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed profound sympathy to the bereaved family.



