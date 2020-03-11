Govt fixes price of hand sanitizer



Directorate General of Drug Administration (DGDA) has fixed the price of hand sanitizer of seven medicine manufacturer companies in the country as some fraudulent businessmen are charging extra money taking the advantage of Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.







The directorate issued a notification signed by DGDA Director General on Monday after discussing about the price fixation with the manufacture companies, an official release said on Tuesday.





It is prohibited to sell more than one hand sanitizer to one individual, the release said, adding if hand sanitizer is sold above the fixed price legal action will be taken against respective businessmen, the release added, reports BSS.





It is said in the notification that SK+F Pharmaceutical Limited will sell 50 milliliter (ml) solution for hand-rub at Taka 40 while 100ml and 200ml will be sold at Taka 52 and 100 respectively.







ACI Pharmaceuticals Limited is asked to sell 500ml Hexisol Hand Rub solution (with dispenser) at Taka 215.65 and 250 ml at Taka 140.42. 250 ml Hexisol Hand Rub (bottle) of ACI will be sold at Taka 130.39, 500ml at Taka 196.33 and 50ml at Taka 40.12 while 10ml while its 10 ml and 50ml Clean Gel hand sanitizer will be sold at Taka 10 and 100 respectively.







Others Pharmaceuticals companies those hand rub product's price were fixed are: Incepta Pharmaceuticals Ltd, General Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Greenland Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Square Pharmaceuticals Ltd and Opsonin Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

