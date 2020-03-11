'Misinformation on social media threat for all'

Department of Youth Development Director General Akhtaruz zaman Khan Kabir handing over a certificate to a participant at a day-long seminar at Zubo Bhavan in the capital on Monday.



Department of Youth Development Director General Akhtaruz zaman Khan Kabir said misinformation on social media has emerged as one of the most critical threats of our time. Misuse of social media lead a country full of violation and hatred.







Akhtaruz Zaman Khan Kabir made these remarks as the chief guest at a day-long seminar titled 'Misinformation Management on Social Media" at Zubo Bhavan in the capital on Monday.





On the occasion of Mujib Borsho, MOVE Foundation- a youth-led non-profit organization, organized the seminar titled 'Misinformation Management on Social Media" where country's prominent social media experts, young politicians and human rights activists were present. MOVE Foundation President Saiful Haque inaugurated the day-long workshop through welcome speech.







While talking the seminar, speakers urged all to use proper way using social media to prevent intolerant behavior, hate speech and spreading misinformation. They said that youth can play the most important role in forestalling extreme reactions and violence in sensitive issues.







So, we must create a favorable atmosphere on social where all easily can share their thoughts freely.Around 70 students of different universities of the country took part at the seminar. Certificates were distributed among the participants.



