'Women need favorable working environment'

National Museum of Science and Technology Director General Mohammad Monir Chowdhury along with others poses for a photo at a discussion meeting marking the International Women's Day in the capital on Tuesday.



Speakers underscored the favorable working environment for women at government offices at a discussion meeting organized by National Museum of Science and Technology. The meeting was held marking the International Women's Day in the capital on Tuesday.





On the occasion, NMST Director General Mohammad Monir Chowdhury said, "It isn't the responsibility of men to establish the right of women alone. In this regard, the women should be more aware about it. In the NMST, women-friendly working environment has been established. In future, participation of women in this institution will be increased."





NMST Deputy Director AJM Salah Uddin Nagri, Curator Sukalyan Bachar and Assistant Curator Masudur Rahman, among others, were also present. At the end of the program, three women- Maksuda Begum, Shafia Tasnim Dragima and Israt Jahan were accorded.



