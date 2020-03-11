AIUB celebrates Int'l Women's Day

American International University- Bangladesh (AIUB) Vice Chancellor Dr Carmen Z Lamagna along with students, faculty members, and administrative officials poses for a photo during Women’s Day celebration in the capital on Sunday.



American International University- Bangladesh (AIUB) celebrated International Women's Day (IWD) through an event organized by AIUB Women Forum at AIUB auditorium in the capital on Sunday.







The opening remarks were addressed by AIUB Vice Chancellor Dr Carmen Z Lamagna, who put emphasis on the importance of women empowerment and the changes that have taken place over the years with regards to gender equality across the world and in Bangladesh. Undergraduate Program in the Faculty of Business Administration (FBA) Director Farheen Hassan presided over the event as the Master of Ceremony.







On the occasion, AIUB also organized a panel discussion where Department of Management of FBA Assistant Professor Kishwar Mubin Chowdhury facilitated as the moderator. The panel was attended by numerous students, faculty members, and administrative officials from various departments, attended the constructive panel discussion.

