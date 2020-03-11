National Disaster Preparedness Day observed in Gopalganj

Members of Ashuganj Fire Service and Civil Defense Unit displaying drills agaist fire breakout marking National Disaster Preparedness Day 2020 in Gopalganj on Tuesday. -AA



National Disaster Preparedness Day 2020 has been Observed through various programs in Gopalganj keeping in view the theme "Preparation for disaster risk reduction, speed up sustainable development" like rally, discussion meeting and trial demonstration of facing different disasters.







The National Disaster Preparedness Day 2020 was observed on Tuesday organized by District Disaster Management Mepartment and Gopalganj District Administration at the local municipal park.





Additional Deputy Commissioner (Gen) of Gopalganj Kazi Shahidul Islam as chief guest and district Awami League general secretary Mahabub Ali Khan and Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Sadikur Rahman Khan as special guests were present in the program.





Besides, District Relief and Rehabilitation Officer SM Rekha Rani Haldar, Sadar Upazila Project Implementation Officer Mohammad Miran Hossain Mia, students of various educational institutions located in Gopalganj town, officials of BRAC and other development agencies were also present.





In the discussion, the speakers emphasized the prior preparations for any type of disaster including fire disaster and suggested all to inform timely to the authorities concerned in the event of a disaster.





After the meeting, various trial demonstrations were conducted to deal with the fire disaster and road accident disaster with the participation of Gopalganj Fire Service and Civil Defense personnel.









---Mizanur Rahman Manik, Gopalganj

