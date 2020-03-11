Calamities can be dealt with proper preparation: Nixon

Foridpur-4 MP Mujibur Rahman Chowdhury Nixon distributing packed milk and dry food to students of Charchandra Govenrment Primary School in Bhanga upazila of Faridpur on Tuesday. -AA



National disaster preparedness day was observed in Bhanga upazila's Charchandra Primary School on Tuesday morning. Faridpur 4MP Mujibur Rahman Chowdhury Nixon was there as a chief guest.







Nixon said, 'everyone should be aware and prepare for disaster. Any kind of disaster ruins life as well as property. In that case people all should be prepared together so that loses might not be vast. Calamities can be dealt with proper preparation.'





Apart from natural disasters, the current government is working to make disaster easier for people creating mistakes. Bangladesh is able to cope with any disaster today under the guidance of our honourable Prime Minister, Nixon added. Meanwhile he donated packet milk to minor student of Charchandra Primary School.







The program was presided over by the upazila executive officer Rokibur Rahman Khan. Upazila councillor chairman S M Habibur Rahman, Assistant upazila commissioner (land) Al Amin, Former upazila chairman Shahadat Hossain, upazila project implementation officer Manos Basu, upazila family and health welfare officer Dr Mohsin, upazila secondary school officer Syed Ahmed Jomsed, upazila educational officer Ruhul Munshi Aslam, upazila head engineer Abdul Malek, Bhanga fire service in charge officer Sojib Ahmed were present there.











---Ramjan Shikdar, Bhanga







