National Disaster Preparation Day held in Ashuganj

Members of Ashuganj Fire Service and Civil Defense Unit displaying drills marking National Disaster Preparedness Day 2020 in Ashuganj of Brahmanbaria on Tuesday. -AA



National Disaster Preparation Day has been celebrated under the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief in Ashuganj of Brahmanbaria with the motto "disaster risk reduction, preparation will bring sustainable development."





A colorful rally came out of the Govt. Hazi Abdul Jalil High School around 8am on Tuesday and came to the school premises at the end of the main road of the city.





Ashuganj upazila Chairman Md. Hanif Munshi was present as the chief guest on the occasion. Special guest were Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md. Nazimul Haider, Upazila Project Implementation Officer Md. Abdul Mabud, Deputy Assistant Engineer Md. Nuruzzaman and Head teacher of the local Haji Govt Hazi Abdul Jalil High School Humayun Kabir,





Assistant Headmaster Salah Uddin Ahmed, Assistant Teacher Mojahid Mia, Ashuganj Fire Service Station Officer Ranjit Kumar Saha, Ashuganj Sadar UP member Helal Khan & among others.





After the ceremony, members of the Fire Service and Civil Defense Ashuganj Station organized some trials on how to handle the earthquake and fire incident in collaboration with the Ashuganj Upazila administration and the management of Ashuganj disaster management at the local Govt. Haji Abdul Jalil High School.









--- Golam Sarwar , Ashuganj





