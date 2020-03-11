Singra gets benefit from new embankment

Kamalganj Assistant Commissioner ( Land) Nasreen Chowdhury speaking at a view-exchange meeting marking National Disaster Preparedness Day 2020 in Kamalganj of Moulvibazar on Tuesday. -AA



Kalam Union Parishad plays a vital role in the implementation and formation of flood protection in Natore by the help of its new embankment road. Irrigation, vegetable cultivation, communication system become easy after building the embankment. Chalanbeel, a marshland in winter was a huge headache for transportation. This embankment has solve this problem too.







Construction work of Kalinagar village and Kalinagar-Krishnanagar embankment road has been completed under 672 flood control embankment cum road construction (FCER) project schemes.





Upzila engineer, Singra, Local Government Engineering Department (LGED) Md. Hasan Ali has already visited the Kalinagar flood protected embankment cum road area site on Saturday afternoon. This area can be turned into a tourist spot due to the scenic beauty, he said.



Md. Julfikar Ali, assistant agriculture officer (AAO), Md. Sajjad Hossin stated this embankment will be much valuable to the agriculture scenario of Singra upazila. As flood situation can be handled more easily, production of crops will be boosted for sure. Early vegetable cultivation in winter will be achieved easily.









---Latif Mahamud, Singra

Leave Your Comments