Radhika Apte looks dreamy in images



Radhika Apte, also known as the digital queen looks glamorous on the cover of a leading magazine. The actress made the shot look effortless and that is what is highly remarkable about her.





Radhika always chooses the path which is less traveled, and hence she aced the simple look elegantly. Now, the insides pictures from the shoot of a recent magazine shoot were released and we are drooling over her edgy yet dream silhouettes.





Radhika strikes a casual pose for this dreamy shot in the shades of blues and pinks which make her shot look magical. The click of her looking at the mirror makes her look magnificent and confident. Radhika has never left a chance to experiment with fashion looks.

Leave Your Comments