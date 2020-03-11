Moushumi to play 'Bangamata'



Many full length films, short films, dramas and telefilms are being made on the occasion birth anniversary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. The biopic of Bangabandhu directed by Shyam Benegal which is being jointly produced by Bangladesh and India is one of the most talked about out of all the others.





Now a new children's film is being made. 'Bangamata' Begum Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib will be played leading actress of the country Moushumi. It is being directed by Salman Haider. The name of the film is 'Sheikh Raseler Artonad'. The film will portray the story Sheikh Rasel, the youngest member of Bangabandhu's familyIn the film, famous Bangabandhu lookalike Aruk Munshi will play the role of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.







Aparna and Ashna Habib Bhabna will play the role of Bangabandhu's two daughters Sheikh Hasina and Sheikh Rehana. Rohan will appear on screen here as Sheikh Russell. Yusuf will play the role of Bangabandhu's elder son Sheikh Kamal, while Sabbir will play the character of Bangabandu's son Sheikh Jamal.





About this, the director said, 'I am making the film out internal desire. I took a long time to arrange its story and screenplay. Here I will try to tell the story from the perspective of Sheikh Rasel. But each character is important. I am very pleased to have casted Moushumi as Bangamata. I think she is perfect for this character. Shooting will start soon. Preparations are underway.'





