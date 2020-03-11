Aus, NZ to Don Retro Kits for ODI Series

Australia and New Zealand cricket team launched their new Kit T-shirt for Upcoming ODI Series. -Collected



Australia and New Zealand will face-off in a three-match One-Day International (ODI) series, starting March 13. The Blackcaps will travel to Australia for the short bilateral series.







What makes this series interesting, apart from the contest between the two sides, is that the two teams will don retro kits. Both Australia and New Zealand revealed their respective jersey for the series.





While Australia will wear the jersey very much similar to their 1999 World Cup, New Zealand too have opted for a kit from late 90s. This is not the first time Australia will sport a retro kit. The team donned a retro kit from 1986 against visiting the Indian side in early 2019 during an ODI series.





After the first ODI, second match will be held on March 15. Bot the ODI will be held at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The third and last ODI will be held at Bellerive Oval in Hobart on March 20.





Earlier New Zealand toured Australia for a three-match series in December- January 2019-20. Australia handed a whitewash to Kiwis. Meanwhile, New Zealand come into the series with a thumping wins in ODIs and Tests against India. Australia, on the other hand, were recently handed 3-0 clean sweep by South Africa in an away tour.

