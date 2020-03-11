Shahid Mamun Mahmud, Jubilee High School bag win

An action during Bangabandhu First Security Islami Bank National School Hockey final round second phase match at Maulana Bhashani National Stadium on Tuesday. -BHF



Dinajpur Jubilee High School outclassed Faridpur Police Lines High School by 4-0 goals in the ongoing Bangabandhu First Security Islami Bank National School Hockey Tournament final round second phase match at the Maulana Bhashani National Stadium on Tuesday.





Rayhan, Rakib Babu, Morsalin and Shamim Islam Tasin struck one each for Dinajpur Jubilee High School. In the day's other fixer, Shahid Mamun Mahmud Police Lines School, Rajshahi overpowered Shishu Niketan High School Rangpur by 7-2 goals. Tahmidur Rahman struck twice while Minhaz Hossain, Shakib Hosen, Nur Hosen, Bondhon Roy and Zahid Hasan netted one each for the winning side.







Total six teams---Faridpur Police Lines High School, Armanitola Government High School, Dhaka, Dinajpur Jubilee High School, Shahid Mamun Mahmud Police Lines School, Rajshahi, Keramatia High School,Rangpur and Shishu Niketan High School Rangpur clinched the second phase spot of the final round.







Eighteen school teams from nine zonal venues have been qualified for the final round. A total of 80 school teams, split into nine zones -- Chattogram, Cumilla, Mymensingh, Rajshahi, Rangpur, Dinajpur, Faridpur, Gopalganj and Khulna took part in the first phase of the competition.







All the teams will get participation money of Tk 10,000 each from the meet's sponsor First Security Islami Bank Limited (FSIBL) while the federation will provide hockey kits and jerseys to the players.





The champions will get prize money of Tk 1 (one) lakh, the runners-up team Tk 50,000, the third-placed team Tk 25,000 while the most disciplined team will get Tk 10,000 addition to fair play trophy team. Besides, fifteen talented hockey players from each zone will undergo a long-term training session under the supervision of BHF.

