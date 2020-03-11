Kings upbeat to beat TC Sports

From left, Bashundhara Kings' head coach Oscar Bruzon, Topu Bormon, TC Sports Club head coach Mohammed Shazly and captain Ahmed Farrah pose for a photo at a press conference at conference room of Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) Bhaban on Tuesday. -



Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) holders Bashundhara Kings' head coach Oscar Bruzon said his side is upbeat and seeking to start the AFC Cup with a win against TC Sports of Maldives, despite missing the service of some key players due to injury. Oscar Bruzon said at a pre match press conference of Tuesday) ahead of their AFC Cup match at conference room of Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) Bhaban.





Bangladesh Premier League champions Bashundhara Kings take on TC Sports Club of Maldives in their home match of the AFC Cup today at Bangabandhu National Stadium at 3.30 pm. It will also be the first appearance for Bashundhara in the AFC Cup campaign.





"We are very much confident and determined to win the match as the match is very important for us …. it's a home match and we want to start with win against TC Club, said the Bruzon at a pre-match press conference. He said though they would miss the service of some key players in the team but they have good attacking side, especially their Argentine recruits Barcos Hernan who can make the thing difference in the game.





The Spanish coach categorically admitted that they have some problem in counterattack and set piece which they should solve. Replying to a question Bruzon said they are not the best in the ongoing league but this is AFC Cup and they have good preparation for the tournament.





Team's key player Topu Bormon said they have been taking preparation for the AFC Cup for a long time and they would give their best effort to win the match taking the home ground advantage.





He said the coach taught them how to apply techniques and tactics which they determined to implement in the ground. Responding to a question, Topu said the recent defeat against Mohammedan in the ongoing league would not hamper their performance in the AFC Cup as they have remained well prepared and upbeat to prove it in the ground.











Replying to another question Topu said, Barcos Hernan who has come from Argentina national team, is a very good and important player of the team and hoped he would be helpful for them.TC Sports Club head coach Mohammed Shazly said they have good preparation for the match and looking forward for the achievement.





Shazly said both teams have equal chance to win Wednesday's match as the teams studded with some good players. TC Club is one of the strong and favorite teams in Maldives and the coach thinks that his side's target always should have to win the match. TC Sports Club have good winning record against Bashundhara Kings but the TC Sports Club's head coach thinks that it would not elate them prior to the match against Bashundhara Kings as the equation has changed now.



He thinks that the home side is far better in position now compared to them as Bashundhara Kings is now defending league champions and would play in the home soil.When asked the draw would be enough for them in the Wednesday's match, the TC Sports Club head coach said they would like to win the game as it's a home game for Bashundhara Kings.





Asked whether Coronavirus threat would hamper the team's performance, Shazly said since they left the country everybody is aware of this condition but now they would like to focus only on the game as the game is very important for them. TC Sports Club team's captain Ahmed Farrah said Bashundhara Kings is very a strong side but they are also well prepared for the match and looking forward to win against the home side.









