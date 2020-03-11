Tigers eye T20 series whitewash

Bangladesh dashing opener Tamim Iqbal and Naim Sheikh captured during practice session on Tuesday. -collected



After handing the visitors Zimbabwe a 3-0 ODI clean sweep, hosts Bangladesh turned in a clinical performance in the first T20 match of the two-match series to take an unassailable 1-0 lead.







The second and final T20 gives the spirited Bangladesh players, another opportunity to keep themselves in contention which will take place today at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur. Meanwhile, after being outplayed in the one-off Test and in the three ODIs, Zimbabwe went down in the first of the two T20Is, and are now staring at the likelihood of another series defeat.





The format changed, but Zimbabwe's woes remain the same. Much like the ODIs, their bowlers failed to get past Bangladesh's top order in the first T20I, leaving their batsmen with a daunting chase.





The scoreboard pressure, and the quality of the Bangladesh attack, meant the Zimbabwe batsmen struggled, none of them going past 28 in the chase. Add to it their lack of intensity in the field, it's quite a malaise for Zimbabwe.





In the first T20 game, Bangladesh openers Tamim Iqbal and Liton Das continued their glorious run of form, adding 92 runs in 10.2 overs after being asked to bat in the first T20I.





The star of the show, however, was Soumya Sarkar, whose unbeaten 62 off 32 balls on his international comeback helped the hosts finish at 200/3 after 20 overs. Zimbabwe lost three quick wickets in the Powerplay, including the important ones of Brendan Taylor and Craig Ervine.







Tinashe Kamunhukamwe (28) and Williams (20) occupied the crease for sometime, followed by some late blitz from the lower order, but that did little to alter the result as they crashed to a 48-run loss.Sean Williams, the Zimbabwe captain, has reiterated the need for the team to execute on all fronts. Zimbabwe need to do that to change their fortunes.





"We missed our lengths when we bowled. Partnerships again at the top of the order let us down. We should think carefully about the shot selections we make. It's a simple fix. It's just sometimes when things go wrong, they keep going wrong." Zimbabwe captain Sean Williams said.





Bangladesh, meanwhile, have been excellent with both bat and ball. Having already taken an unassailable lead in the series, it won't be a surprise if one or both of Hasan Mahmud, the right-arm quick, and bowling all-rounder Nasum Ahmed, are handed their debuts today.





"Since we won the Test, ODI and first T20 with absolute dominating fashion, giving them no scope to fight, we'll play the second T20 match in that aggressive fashion," Bangladesh all-rounder Mahedi Hasan said on Tuesday.





"If we can win the series in out-and-out dominating fashion, our confidence will be further bolstered. And we need that because we have a one-day and Test in Pakistan. Hopefully this confidence will help us in that series." He added





