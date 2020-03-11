Stocks make recovery



Country's premier bourse, Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) on Tuesday registered a partial recovery overcoming the Monday's record breaking correction.A section of investors availing the opportunity of massive correction on Tuesday invested in sector specific stocks at lucrative price level.





The broad index, DSEX closed at 4156.32 points on Tuesday with a big gain of 148 points or 3.69 percent.Besides, the two selective indices, Blue Chip index, DSE30 and Shariah index, DSES also went up by 44.04 points and 31.13 points to settle at 1390.15 points and 960.40 points respectively.







Market turnover, another crucial indicator, stood at Taka 3.28 billion, which was lower over previous day's mark of Taka 4.99 billion.On the DSE trading floor, a total number of 121,768 trades were executed in Tuesday's trading session with a trading volume of 137.49 million securities.





Gainers took a massive lead over losers as out of 356 issues traded, 323 securities gained price while 15 declined and 18 remained unchanged.The market-cap of the DSE also rose to Taka 3,230 billion, from Taka 3,142 billion in the previous session.





The top ten gainers were Bangladesh National Insurance, ICB AMCL Sonali Bank First Mutual Fund, Janata Insurance, Nahee Aluminum, Monno Ceramic, Peninsula Chittagong, Apex Spinning, Golden Harvest, Global Heavy Chemical and Far Chemical.





Square Pharma topped the turnover chart followed by Orion Infusion, LafargeHolcim Bangladesh, Grameenphone, Khulna Printing, VFS Thread, Beacon Pharma, SK Trims, Brac Bank and Khulna Power.





The top 10 losers were Singer BD, Green Delta Insurance, Dhaka Dying, Prime Bank, Zaheen Tex Industries, Delta Spinners, Pragati Insurance, MBL First Mutual Fund, United Insurance and Zeal Bangla Sugar Mill.On the other hand, port city bourse, Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also returned to green overcoming the bearish streak of previous days.





CSCX and CASPI jumped by 211.15 points and 342.911 points to stand at 7681.82 points and 12671.70 points respectively.At CSE, a total of 7,463,198 shares and mutual fund of 243 companies were traded of which, 180 issues advanced while 49 declined and 14 issues remained unchanged.



