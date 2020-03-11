Akij Jute Mills awarded as best jute yarn exporter

Akij Jute Mills Ltd Chairman Sheikh Nasir Uddin receiving a memento from Textile and Jute Minister Golam Dastagir as Akij Jute Mills Ltd was awarded as the 'Best Jute Yarn Exporter' for their outstanding contribution in jute yarn production and quality



Akij Jute Mills Ltd was awarded as the 'Best Jute Yarn Exporter' for their outstanding contribution in jute yarn production and quality jute products export. Using majority of the quality jute produced in the country, the company is at the top of jute export, in recognition to which, it was honoured with the award on National Jute Day 2020.





Akij Jute Mills Ltd Chairman Sheikh Nasir Uddin received the award from Textile and Jute Minister Golam Dastagir in a national jute day celebration program held at Officers' Club in the capital recently. The mill has been consistently snatching the award since 2017.





On the occasion Akij Group Chairman Sheikh Nasir Uddin said, "We started with only 300 workers. But now, 10,000 people are working at our factory and they made this achievement possible. I am proud to be a member of Akij family. It is a great honour for us. I hope we can keep the consistency."





The prospective jute industry is struggling for a long time now despite having a great demand for different jute products abroad. Akij Jute Mills Limited, a company of Akij Group, is continuously working on to meet the global demand. They also created a huge employment of a large number of people in the country.

