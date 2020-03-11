Prime Bank inaugurates 'Mujib Corner'

Prime Bank Ltd Chairman Azam J Chowdhury along with other senior officials of the bank cutting a ribbon to open four 'Mujib Corners' to pay tribute to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on the eve of his birth centenary in the capita



Prime Bank Ltd has inaugurated four 'Mujib Corners' to pay tribute to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on the eve of his birth centenary.







Prime Bank Chairman Azam J Chowdhury formally inaugurated the Mujib Corners at bank's head office at Adamjee Court in Motijheel, Gulshan office and Gulshan Branch and on Monday. Bank's Managing Director and CEO Rahel Ahmed and senior management officials were also present.







The bank has also set up Mujib Corner in Natore. The inauguration of the Mujib Corners at Prime Bank comes as the nation prepares to celebrate the 100th birth anniversary of the great leader on March 17, 2020. The bank is displaying books, photograph collections and other memorabilia depicting Bangabandhu's life and works at Mujib Corner.







Azam J Chowdhury said, "The birth centenary of Bangabandhu carries great historical significance to the nation. Bangabandhu not only led the nation to achieve its independence, he also envisioned and established a solid foundation for its socio-economic development.







He gave us an identity as people of the country. The Mujib Corner is a token of tribute to one of the greatest leaders of the world has ever seen. The books and collections will help enable our young generation know more about Bangabandhu."

Leave Your Comments