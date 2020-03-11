'Media is the fourth pillar of a country'

AJM Nasir Uddin Mayor, CCC



AJM Nasir Uddin said, media plays a very important role that of a watchdog over the institutions of power, pundits assert, be they political, economic, social or military, while performing its duty of informing the people of what the government and the various agencies under it are doing. It is the conduit between the government and the people, not above accountability though, but the primary loyalty lies with the people they serve.





The media has been looked at both with derision and awe for its capacity to influence the public mind and hold the authority to account. It has also been accused of "misinforming" the public and overplaying its role.





But by and large, its importance in shaping the course of events and keeping the government in check, particularly when democratic institutions have been rendered impotent and condemned to the state of obsolescence by an authoritarian regime, has been acknowledged by most critics and scholars.



It is for good reason that the press (there was only the print media then) was daubed with the appellation of the "fourth estate", although there are differences of opinion as to whether it was Edmund Burke who first referred to the press as the fourth estate.







But Burke made the reference in more of an apprehensive rather than a deferential tone as he is reported to have said, from the floors of the Palace of Westminster, according to Carlyle, looking at the press gallery, "there were Three Estates in Parliament; but, in the Reporters' Gallery yonder, there sat a Fourth Estate more important far than they all."





The occasion is worth noting too. It was the day that reporting of the proceedings of the House of Commons was allowed for the first time. In other words, he ascribed the same degree (if not more) of importance to the newsmen as had been accorded to the other three "Estates of the Realm," i.e. the Sovereign, the Lords and the Commoners.





Since then, the term "fourth estate" has become a metaphor for the power of the media. The term has also come to imply the separation and importance of a part of the society that represents public interest and holds the government and the political party,





which the people have chosen by free will to run their affairs, to account if the policies of the government run contrary to the interest of the public. That is why the American characterisation of the media being the fourth organ of the state does not sit well with those who want to assert the separation of the two.







