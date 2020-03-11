Thermal scanner installed at Chattogram airport

Five doctors checking temperature with handheld machines at the airport. -AA



A new thermal scanner has been set in place at the Chattogram airport long seven months after its lone scanner became dysfunctional.The new scanner will screen travellers to identify the presence of coronavirus in them who are coming to Bangladesh on different international flights through Shah Amanat International Airport in the port city.





The scanner has the ability to detect whether one walking in front of its camera has fever.For the last many days after the threat-alert due to coronavirus spread was raised, the Chattogram airport had been checking fever in travellers with hand-held thermometers.





Dr Md Motahar Hossain, Chattogram port health officer, said the new scanner reached the port on Tuesday morning, and the airport medical team began scanning passengers with the machine on the same day.





Wing Commander ABM Sarwar-E-Zaman, manager of the port city airport, said the new thermal scanner will take less time to perform tests on passengers. The Chattogram port health office informed that, from February 1 to March 9 morning, over 40,000 air passengers of 212 international flights were tested with hand-held thermometers.





Airport sources said five doctors have been taking temperatures of about 1,500 passengers daily with only five handheld thermometer guns. Passengers say the measures are insufficient to stop the spread of the virus from entering the country.





government is fully ready to tackle the situation. "Medical teams have been deployed at airports and land ports. Those coming from abroad are undergoing tests. The government is alert about the situation," he said in an interview with UNB.





Health Minister .Two Bangladeshis, who recently returned from Italy, were tested positive for COVID-19. The third infected person had come in contact with one of the returnees. Also Read: Coronavirus: Panic prevails even after govt's assuranceMahmud Akhter, acting manager of Chattogram airport, said there has been no direct flight from China but they are monitoring Chinese flights arriving here via Thailand, Singapore and Japan.





"An isolation unit has been opened at the port and the number of doctors was increased," he added. Dr AZA Sharif, health officer at the airport, said he personally collected five thermometer guns and that five physicians have been sent to the airport temporarily. Meanwhile, a source at the country's largest seaport said it has no thermal scanner. The port authorities have been observing people in ships in 14-day quarantine at sea before permitting them to enter the port.





Death toll from coronavirus outbreak, which was first reported in China last year, climbed to 3,830 on Monday. According to information of Worldometer, it has infected 110,071 people globally but a major portion of the infected recovered.





Coronaviruses (CoV) are a large family of viruses that cause illness ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases such as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS-CoV) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS-CoV). A novel coronavirus (nCoV) is a new strain that has not been previously identified in humans.







Coronaviruses are zoonotic, meaning they are transmitted between animals and people. Detailed investigations found that SARS-CoV was transmitted from civet cats to humans and MERS-CoV from dromedary camels to humans. Several known coronaviruses are circulating in animals that have not yet infected humans.



Common signs of infection include respiratory symptoms, fever, cough, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties. In more severe cases, infection can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death.



Standard recommendations to prevent infection spread include regular hand washing, covering mouth and nose when coughing and sneezing, thoroughly cooking meat and eggs. Avoid close contact with anyone showing symptoms of respiratory illness such as coughing and sneezing.







